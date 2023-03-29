Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 104.24 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 218 ($2.68).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

