WAXE Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $165,228.25 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $67.78 or 0.00239469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

