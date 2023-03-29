Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PagerDuty (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD):

3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00.

3/13/2023 – PagerDuty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,371 shares of company stock worth $15,786,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $22,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

