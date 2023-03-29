Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PagerDuty (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD):
- 3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00.
- 3/13/2023 – PagerDuty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75.
Insider Activity at PagerDuty
In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. Insiders have sold 542,371 shares of company stock worth $15,786,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
Further Reading
