Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 39.7% in March

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 191,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,433. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

