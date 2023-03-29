WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $705,956.08 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.38 million and $705,956.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00325383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

