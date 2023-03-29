William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.00 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.89. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

