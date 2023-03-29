Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after buying an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 1,571,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

