Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 5,633 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.76. 1,027,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

