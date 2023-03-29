Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 700,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

