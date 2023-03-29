Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 171,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 324,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

