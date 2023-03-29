Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. 1,442,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,618. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

