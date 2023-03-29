Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance
Shares of BBCA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 92,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
