Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 92,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.