WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 89,375 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.38.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $784.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

