Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 538,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,185. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

