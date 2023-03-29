Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zevra Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors 4135 14956 41396 710 2.63

Profitability

Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 121.18%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevra Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -397.24% -24.10% -19.89% Zevra Therapeutics Competitors -3,404.83% -267.94% -37.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $10.46 million -$41.54 million -4.64 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors $8.45 billion $243.87 million -3.83

Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zevra Therapeutics competitors beat Zevra Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

