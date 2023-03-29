Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. 252,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

