10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TXG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 820,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,816. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,954,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.