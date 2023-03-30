16,955 Shares in NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 7.71% of NightShares 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightShares 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000.

Shares of NIWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. NightShares 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

The NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims for capital appreciation through overnight exposure to small-cap US stocks. The fund allocates assets through a combination of stocks, US Treasurys, and futures contracts or total return swaps.

