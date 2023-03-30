16,955 Shares in NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 7.71% of NightShares 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightShares 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000.
NightShares 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NIWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. NightShares 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.
NightShares 2000 ETF Company Profile
The NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims for capital appreciation through overnight exposure to small-cap US stocks. The fund allocates assets through a combination of stocks, US Treasurys, and futures contracts or total return swaps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM)
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NightShares 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightShares 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.