2,183 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

