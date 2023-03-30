298,796 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 298,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,000. iShares MSCI China A ETF makes up about 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CNYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,052 shares. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

