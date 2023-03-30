3,509 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 508,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.