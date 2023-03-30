4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 68,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 341,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

