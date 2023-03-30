7Pixels Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,388.63 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and $22,388.63 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00009419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.64718631 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,633.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

