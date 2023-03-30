7Pixels Price Reaches $2.64 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00009368 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $42.69 million and $22,213.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.64718631 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,633.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

