ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.15. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 93,738 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.