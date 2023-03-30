ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.15. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 93,738 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
