adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 2,353,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,154.4 days.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $249.80.
About adidas
