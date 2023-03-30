Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.54) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($31.64) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,027.01 ($24.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,081.94. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,646.60 ($32.52). The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,636.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,612.90%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). In other news, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,595.90). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.