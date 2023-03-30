Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

