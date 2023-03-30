AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,601 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.45% of AerCap worth $493,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 821,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

