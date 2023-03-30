Aergo (AERGO) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Aergo has a market cap of $55.12 million and $18.85 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is AERGO?

AERGO is a decentralized platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and operate blockchain applications. It is built on top of an open-source blockchain protocol that provides a secure and scalable environment for businesses to develop blockchain solutions. AERGO uses a hybrid architecture that combines both public and private blockchain networks to ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

## Who created AERGO?

AERGO was created by Blocko, a blockchain technology company based in South Korea. The team behind AERGO has extensive experience in developing blockchain solutions for enterprises and has worked with a wide range of industries, including finance, logistics, and healthcare.

## What is it used for?

AERGO is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of developing blockchain applications, providing a user-friendly development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy blockchain solutions quickly and easily. AERGO also offers a range of tools and services to support the development and operation of blockchain applications, including smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services.

AERGO’s hybrid blockchain architecture allows businesses to choose the level of privacy and control they need for their blockchain applications. The public blockchain network enables businesses to interact with other parties in the ecosystem, while the private blockchain network provides a secure and controlled environment for sensitive data and transactions.”

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

