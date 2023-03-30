AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 814,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,503. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $875.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerSale Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

