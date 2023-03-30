Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.