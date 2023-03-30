Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

