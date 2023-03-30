Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 26,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,037,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Ainos Trading Up 9.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc is a healthcare company engaged in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

