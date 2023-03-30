Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

