Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

