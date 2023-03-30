Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.6 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
