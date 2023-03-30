Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.6 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Air New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.