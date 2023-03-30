Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.05. 1,500,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,042. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,285 shares of company stock valued at $255,776,553. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

