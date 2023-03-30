Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 34,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.15. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Akzo Nobel

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. ING Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.