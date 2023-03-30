Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Albany International Trading Down 0.2 %

AIN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 194,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,684. Albany International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.