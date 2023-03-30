Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

