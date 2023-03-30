Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Algoma Central stock remained flat at $11.88 during trading on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.