Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTLW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 13,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000.

