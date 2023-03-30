Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,473,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 5,510,436 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

