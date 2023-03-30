Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 1,400,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

