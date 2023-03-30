Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

