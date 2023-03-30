Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

GPC traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $164.41. 511,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

