Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 461,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.