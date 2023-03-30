Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $71,442,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.54. The company had a trading volume of 389,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,333. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

