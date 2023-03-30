Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APYRF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

