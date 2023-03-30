Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 38,935 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $407,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,661. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

